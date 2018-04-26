DRI Ahmedabad seizes Rs 50L gold concealed in rectum and trousers of two fliers

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Ahmedabad, continuing its crackdown on bootlegged goods, nabbed two arriving passengers at the city airport who were smuggling gold concealed in their recta.

The seizure, of over Rs 50 lakh worth of smuggled gold, comes after the DRI officials seized sesame seeds, tobacco and foreign currency recently in recent times from passengers arriving at the city airport.

Based on specific intelligence that two passengers of Mumbai-based smuggling syndicate had taken gold from their accomplices in Tamu in Myanmar near Manipur-Myanmar border and smuggled it through the city's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport via Dimapur in Nagaland on April 24, officers of DRI, Ahmedabad intercepted both the passengers after they landed.

Both the passengers had landed by Go Air flight G8-537 and Indigo flight 6E-674.

While one passenger had conealed 800 gram of smuggled gold in his rectum, the other had concealed 800 gram of smuggled gold in the pockets of his trousers.

During interrogation, they revealed that the gold was first being smuggled from Bangkok to Myanmar. From Myanmar it was being smuggled into India through the north-eastern borders from where the smuggled yelow metal would reach the Mumbai-based gold smuggling syndicate through carriers using different air routes.

Similarly, the Delhi DRI also intercepted a Mumbai-based woman flying to Bangkok from Delhi on an Air India flight. She was found to be carrying foreign currency worth Rs 31.5 lakh.

Upon interrogation, she said she had concealed three rolls of foreign currencies worth 37,000 euros in her rectum.

A total of 1.6 kg smuggled gold and foreign currencies together valued at Rs 82 lakh were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.