Don't wish to be a governor, says Shankersinh Vaghela

Former Chief Minister and veteran politician Shankersinh Vaghela overruled all speculations that he would be appointed as governor of a state after his resignation. Vaghela, tendered resignation as MLA from Kapadvanj seat in Gujarat on Wednesday, and cleared that he did not wish to become a governor.

He said, "I do not want to become a governor. I am a governor of myself, and I live in a house which is like a governor's house. If you have visited my house, you would know that. I am not going to assume the charge of governor anywhere as I wish to work for people."

Vaghela reached Assembly Speaker Ramanlal Vora's office in Gandhinagar at 5 pm to tender his resignation. Before Vaghela arrived, CM Vijay Rupani, Dy CM Nitin Patel and ministers in Gujarat government Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradipsinh Jadeja were already present there.

Shortly after Vaghela's resignation, CM Rupani said, "Vaghela is our senior, and we have remained present on this occasion with him to show courtesy. I am of the opinion that Vaghela's exit from Congress is a big loss for the Opposition party. This incident will break the back of Congress ahead of the polls."

However, Rupani stayed away from making any comment over whether Vaghela would join BJP or not. However, Vaghela praised Gujarat government's initiatives for the flood-affected region.