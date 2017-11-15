Dirty Picture: Two more videos of Hardik surface, PAAS stays mute

A month before the elections, the Dirty Picture seems to be continuing in Gujarat. A day after a sex video purportedly featuring Hardik Patel went viral on social media, two more videos of the Patidar reservation agitation leader surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

DNA cannot vouch for the authenticity of the videos and the claims that the person featured in them is Hardik.

One of the two videos shows a male bearing close resemblance to Hardik, along with two other unidentified males, and a female, lying on a bed in a hotel room. The video, shot using a hidden camera, shows the female cuddling up to the person who looks like Hardik. It also shows them talking about Vodka, PAAS members, besides other things.

The video is allegedly from May 22, a day after Hardik had undertaken the Nyay Yatra in Botad in protest of atrocities against his community members. He and other Patel leaders had got their heads tonsured a day earlier before undertaking the yatra. Uncannily, all three males who are seen in the video have tonsured heads.

In the second video, the person who looks like Hardik, is seen lying on the bed, while the others allegedly consume liquor sitting on the floor.

Hardik, who has denied that he was the person in the video that had surfaced on Monday, could not be reached for a comment after the latest videos surfaced. Other members of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) also declined to comment.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has denied having any role in surfacing of the videos, was guarded in its reaction, with a senior functionary saying that the videos have exposed Hardik before the Patidar community.

State Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi accused BJP of resorting to Hardik's character assassination ahead of the elections.

In the video that had gone viral on social media on Monday, a person bearing close resemblance to Hardik was seen in a comprising position with an unidentified woman. That video was allegedly from May 16. Hardik said on Monday that it was the beginning of dirty politics in Gujarat.

