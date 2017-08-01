Developers may get two more months to register under RERA

Neela Munshi, officer on special duty in urban development department of state government, wrote a letter to the RERA secretary on Monday, requesting extension of the deadline by two months for the benefit of ongoing projects

The Gujarat Real Estate Regulatory Authority is likely to extend by two months the deadline for registration of ongoing real estate projects under Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA). The earlier deadline for registration was July 31.

Neela Munshi, officer on special duty in urban development department of state government, wrote a letter to the RERA secretary on Monday, requesting extension of the deadline by two months for the benefit of ongoing projects. According to sources, the deadline will be extended accordingly very soon.

Interim chairman of RERA authority and former chief secretary in state Manjula Subramaniam said that they had received 400 applications from developers and 94 from agents by Monday morning. She said, “We have requested the state government to inform us about their stand. Implementation of RERA in state was already delayed. The recent heavy downpour and flood in state too could have affected developers.”

“We have been scrutinising the applications. If more documents are needed, we shall inform the applicants within seven days,” she added.

Sources, however, said that by Monday evening, the number of applications by developers had reached 450 and that by real estate agents stood at 100.

CREDAI calls for review of RERA

National president of CREDAI Jaxay Shah said, “The requirement of RERA that no project be offered for sale without registration would cripple the real estate industry which is already facing downward business cycle. Ongoing projects about to be completed may actually get delayed on account of RERA.”

He added, “Authorities responsible for giving approvals to real estate projects must be within the ambit of RERA.”