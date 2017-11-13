DeMo and GST can impact poll outcome in Banaskantha

Residents complain that the damaged roads in Palanpur were being attended to just before the elections in December

Lack of public education services, difficulties in getting remunerative prices for agricultural crops, impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation might have a telling effect on the poll outcome in Gujarat, felt those who attended Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's public meeting at Palanpur.

Mukesh Thakor, a resident of Palanpur in Banaskantha, said, "In the past few years, 22 government schools in Tharad taluka have been closed and self-financed schools and colleges have mushroomed in the region."

He complained that roads in Palanpur are being resurfaced now only because of the elections in December. Authorities are in no mood to improve public services otherwise.

Farmer Somabhai Sankhla (52) of Amirgadh said that most farmers in the region who came to sell groundnuts have to return disappointed as their crop is rejected at collection centres.

Alpesh Thakor of Deesa said farmers are told that they will get money only after one and a half months. "How will we take care of immediate expenses?" he asked. He will never forget demonetisation, he said. He was unable to get his son married last year as he did not have cash in hand. "I have an account with the Bank of Baroda. They were giving Rs 2.5 lakh. This could take care of the food expenses. What about jewellery and other expenses? I have never experienced such cash shortage in four decades of my life," he rued.

Shamalbhai Mali (59) of Amirgadh said that demonetisation and now Goods and Services Tax (GST) had affected earnings in rural and small cities. He is also dissatisfied with the way power is centralised in the hands of Shankar Chaudhary, Health Minister in the state government and chairman of Banas Dairy.

Mali said BJP had ruled Gujarat for 22 years now, and government services had deteriorated. "It's time for change. Congress has a chance to bounce back," he added.

Mukesh Thakor of Palanpur also said that while BJP had to arrange for buses to bring people to its rallies, people are flocking to Congress meetings voluntarily.

COMPLAINTS