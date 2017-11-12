Defeat false paid campaign by resorting to the truth: Rahul tell Congress' IT cell in Gujarat

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday while addressing a Congress meeting in Ambaji in north Gujarat told district and taluka-level leaders to defeat false and paid campaigns by showing people the truth.

"Britain was a super power in past century. It had a very strong army. It had all the resources to its disposal. But they were defeated by Gandhiji, Sardar Patel and the Congress party using the truth. Similarly, BJP is using paid agencies to influence the masses. You just follow the truth. BJP will be defeated, I assure you," Gandhi told a gathering of close to 1,500 volunteers of IT Cell, responsible for the party’s social media campaign in Gujarat.

According to volunteers present at the meeting, a team of over 100 members have been formed in all the talukas of Gujarat. It is this team, that is responsible for the 'Vikas Gandi Thayo Chhe' (development has gone crazy) and 'Mara hara chhetri gaya' (They fooled us) campaign that has gone viral on social media in Gujarat.

Replying to a question by a volunteer that why have you not reacted to the malicious campaign by BJP damaging your image, Gandhi said that, "My reality will not change by propaganda. It is like Lord Shiva (who drank poison for the welfare of masses)."

He called upon the volunteers to stay away from damaging the honour of the post of Prime Minister. "We will bring out their falsehood. They have been disturbed by our campaign. But we will maintain the dignity of the post of Prime Minister," said Gandhi.

GPCC President Bharat sinh Solanki said that while Congress IT Cell cannot match BJP's expenses on taking professional agencies in social and traditional media and so they have to match by hard work, imagination and efficiency.