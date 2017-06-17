Dalit girl still missing, HC hands over probe to CID

With police failing to make any headway in tracking a 20-year-old Dalit girl who went missing nine months ago from the city, HC on Thursday transferred the probe to the CID, Crime.

Ankita Chauhan went missing on September 17, 2016 following which her father lodged a complaint with Shahibaug police. He then approached HC in November.

The seventh division bench transferred the probe to ensure the case is investigated expeditiously. The matter has been kept for further hearing on July 3. The petitioner’s advocate KB Pujara’s submission was the girl’s parents suspected Kamlesh Parmar had lured their daughter as he, too, had gone missing the same day. Kamlesh was a married man and a father of four, but due to a family dispute, he was living with his sister in the petitioner’s society.

The advocate submitted Parmar’s body was fished out from Narmada canal, near Jaspur village, on September 25. However, his death remains a mystery.

In the court

December 12, 2016: HC directs police to use print & electronic media to spread the news of the missing girl.

It also directed that a senior officer investigate the case and the ACP should supervise it.

March 20, 2017: Court directs investigation officer to record the statement of the missing girl’s friend, Indira, and place it on record. Indira had consumed phenyl after the petitioner’s wife inquired with her about Ankita.

April 3: Police report states Indira has no clue about Ankita.

May 6: Court records that even after several reports from police, there is no progress in investigation.

May 15: ACP report states police are not able to track the missing girl.