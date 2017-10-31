Culture, academia, biz to dominate Indo-Japan friendship event

Japanese have burned their fingers by doing business in China and are now looking at India as a reliable partner.

India and Japan are all set to strengthen their ties in the academic, culture and business sectors during the three-day visit of a high-level 45-member Japanese delegation to Ahmedabad.

Efforts are being made to strengthen the bond with Hyogo Prefecture, which is a sister state of Gujarat. While a Puppet Theatre Workshop will be conducted on Tuesday by Awaji Ningyo Joruri, an internationally acclaimed traditional Japanese narrative puppeteer, representatives of over 150 companies from Gujarat will participate in a business seminar to be held on November 1.

The Japanese Goodwill Delegation would be led by Toshizo Ido, governor of Hyogo Prefecture of Japan and comprise members of the Hyogo Prefecture Assembly, officials of the Hyogo government, top members of the Hyogo-Kobe business community, Kobe city government and the Kobe city Assembly.

It would be looking for business partners in Gujarat. Local businessmen say Japan is increasingly considering India as a credible partner.

"Japanese have burned their fingers by doing business in China and are now looking at India as a reliable partner. They have created their industrial clusters in north, west and south India and have a very pleasant experience. They are keen to strengthen the relationship. Leaders of companies like Kawasaki, Kobe Steel and other large corporates are participating in the event," said Rajiv Mehta, president of the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), which will host the event. Noted taxation expert and president of Indo-Japan Friendship Association said the visit will not only boost business ties but also give a fillip in sectors like academia and culture.

It is in response to a visit by a delegation of Indo-Japan Friendship Association in April earlier this year. Hyogo and Gujarat are sister states and the visit will strengthen overall ties between the two provinces. Japanese academic institutes will also organise Education Fair in Ahmedabad in next few months.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, along with the first lady of Japan, had recently visited Ahmedabad during which an agreement to start Bullet Train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai was inked between the two countries.