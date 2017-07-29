Crorepatis in fray: Balvantsinh Rajput declares Rs 315 cr assets, Amit Shah Rs 34.3 cr

BJP president Amit Shah, who is also contesting the RS polls, declared assets of Rs34.30 crore.

Former Congress MLA Balvantsinh Rajput, who filed his nomination as the BJP candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on August 8, has declared that he and his wife own assets worth Rs315 crore. BJP president Amit Shah, who is also contesting the RS polls, declared assets of Rs34.30 crore.

BJP’s third candidate Smriti Irani stated in her election affidavit that she owns movable assets worth Rs2.34 crore. This includes cash of Rs1.94 lakh, Rs1.04 crore in banks, Rs22.61 lakh worth of shares and bonds, jewellery worth Rs20.43 lakh, among others.

In his poll affidavit, Rajput declared that he owns movable assets worth Rs136.71 crore. This includes Rs100.5 crore worth of shares and mutual funds (which is predominantly due to his holding in Gokul group of companies). He also declared that he has Rs81.4 lakh in banks, Rs22.58 lakh in NSS.

His wife Bhikhiben owns shares and MFs worth Rs98.55 crore as per the affidavit. She owns jewellery worth Rs2.37 crore. Rajput declared that his immovable assets are worth Rs40.46 crore, while his wife has Rs21.33 crore in immovable assets.

Amit Shah, who is MLA from Naranpura Assembly segment, declared movable assets of Rs13.85crore, while his wife Sonal’s assets are worth Rs4.78 crore.The BJP chief owns Rs13.21 crore worth of shares, of which over Rs10 crore worth of shares were inherited. His wife owns Rs3.88 crore worth of shares.

Shah declared that he owns farm land, NA land and other properties totaling Rs12.24 crore. His wife, on the other hand, owns immovable assets worth Rs3.05 crore. Smriti’s husband has movable assets at Rs1.45 crore.