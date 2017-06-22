Crime branch arrests Sadhvi Giri’s son

Barot was arrested as he had helped the controversial Sadhvi in escaping and eluding police

While successfully apprehending on-the-run Sadhvi Jayshree Giri early on Tuesday night, city crime branch sleuths also arrested Rudra Barot, her son, from Neghadiya toll booth near Udaipur, Rajasthan, for allegedly helping the former escape police custody.

Barot was arrested as he had helped the controversial Sadhvi in escaping and eluding police. Earlier, Giri had been arrested and sent to Sabarmati Jail here in connection with nearly eighteen serious crime cases, including kidnapping, extortion and threats. She was released on parole 10 days ago.

Barot, who works as a manager at Hotel Mangal Darshan in Udaipur, had used his Volkswagen Polo, which he had bought from Chiloda resident Iqbal Mansuri without registering the change in ownership, to help his mother escape. “Barot was driving the car when crime branch officials apprehended them at the toll booth near Udaipur,” JK Bhatt, joint commissioner of police (crime branch) and Dipen Bhadran, deputy commissioner of police (crime), told media persons at a joint press conference on Wednesday.

Others arrested in the case are Belaben Thakkar, Harshaben Malivad, Sureshbhai Thakore, and Jayantibhai Malivad (all cops) and Darshnaben Pandya, Giri’s follower, and Daksh Parmar, who was on Giri’s payroll.