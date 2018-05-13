Cow slaughter: Cops parade seven accused in Ahmedabad

As many as seven people, arrested in Vatva for slaughtering and smuggling of cows, were paraded on the street by the police from the Vatva police station to the place where they used to slaughter the cows.

A complaint was lodged on May 10 at the Vatva police against the seven accused. They were accused of stealing cows from Vatva, slaughtering them and selling the meat to different slaughterhouses in the city.

Acting on it, on Saturday afternoon, the police nabbed the accused identified as Ashif Shaikh (20), Mohammad Pathan (20), Ajmal Shaikh (20), Samir Pathan (20), Sharif Pathan (30), Salim Pathan (44) and Wasim Pathan (33) from Vatva area.

It was revealed during the interrogation that the accused had stolen four cows from Vatva area and slaughtered them.

Further investigation revealed that the accused would sell cow meat to slaughterhouses located in Bapunagar, Vatva and Ramol Canal area.

BJ Sarvaiya, Inspector of Vatva police station, said: “We have seized a car and an auto rickshaw in which the accused used to smuggle the meat to the different slaughterhouses. Apart from that, meat of four cows were recovered from the accused.”