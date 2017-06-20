Court grants bail to six arrested under Wildlife Protection Act

The metropolitan court on Monday granted bail to six persons including three women who were arrested on charges of illegal possession of wildlife property on Sunday.

A team of forest department headed by RK Patel, assistant conservator of forest, had nabbed the accused from Gujari market under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The accused have been identified as Taslim Shah, Saranta Bhosele, Rupa Pawar, Aajami Dilip, Charandas Yogeshwar and Narshi Bhati. They were arrested on the basis of information provided by Lalit Dhanwani who was arrested on June 12 from Durga Puja Bhandar near Law Garden for dealing in wildlife products. Dhanwani had revealed the name of Maulik Sareewala, owner of Arihant Handicraft. Sareewala had told cops that similar goods are being sold in Gujari which led to arrest of the six on Sunday.