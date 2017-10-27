Court drops warrant after Hardik Patel appears

A day after the Visnagar sessions court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel, he appeared before it on Thursday and assured his presence at all future hearings. The court then cancelled the warrant.

Sessions judge VP Agarwal had issued the warrant against Hardik, Sardar Patel Group (SPG) convenor Lalji Patel and five others in connection with the case of vandalising the office of BJP MLA Rishikesh Patel.

The NBW was issued against Hardik after he failed to appear before the court for the second consecutive time, while Lalji and others were absent for the first time.

However, on Thursday, Hardik and others appeared before the court and gave an assurance that they will remain present during all the future hearings of the case. The next hearing is on November 15.

According to the case file, Hardik and the others allegedly ransacked the office of BJP's Visnagar MLA, Rishikesh Patel, during a protest rally. They were arrested and released on bail later.

Hardik has been spearheading the influential Patidar community's fight for reservation in government jobs and higher education. Though the state government rejected the demand, saying there is no provision for the same, it formed a commission a fortnight ago, to extend financial benefits to members of the 58 communities that do not get the benefits of reservation. Whether the move will placate the agitating Patel community remains to be seen.

— With agency inputs