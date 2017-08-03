Councillor dumps waste in front of AMC main office

Infuriated that waste is not being lifted properly from his ward for last four weeks, Congress councillor from Danilimda Shehzadkhan Pathan on Wednesday emptied two tractors loaded with garbage in front of the entrance of the main office of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

“During monsoon, the situation worsens at my ward. People fall sick and and many illnesses prevail round the year. I have requested the authorities many a times in vain. Thus I was forced to do this,” he said.

“It has been four weeks that door-to-door garbage collection service has been suspended in Danilimda. Only five tractors are lifting waste from the ward on a daily basis which is inadequate,”Pathan claimed.

When contacted, Danilimda’s deputy health officer Dr Tejas Shah said a new agency has been given the contract of garbage collection recently.

“We are also sending other machinery besides tractors. Not a single pocket has garbage piled up. A new agency has been roped in the ward,” he said.