Cops raid complex, bust online job fraud

The pretext of providing online and part time jobs by posting an advertisement on the online classifieds portal

Think twice before trusting that dream job vacancy advertisement on Quikr. Navrangpura police said they have arrested a trio on Friday night who used to dupe people on the pretext of providing online and part time jobs by posting an advertisement on the online classifieds portal.

The accused have been identified as Varun Patel, 23, of Naranpura, Bhavya Shah, 22, of Navrangpura and Jitendrasingh Chauhan, 30 of Meghaninagar.

AM Parmar, inspector of Navrangpura police station, said, "Acting on specific information, cops raided units 211 and 212 of the Shreyas Shopping Complex at Stadium Road, from where the gang was operating, and arrested them. Computers and mobile phones were also seized from the spot."

Police said the trio's interrogation revealed when the applicants used to call on the number given in the advertisement, they were asked to deposit an amount in bank to start their job. The accused had several dummy sim cards and over four different bank accounts in the name of various persons.

Once the amount was deposited, they would switch off the number and withdraw the money from ATM card.

"They used to change the number given in the Classified in their next post and continued to dupe others. Their interrogation is on and we are yet to find out the exact number of people duped by them," Parmar added.