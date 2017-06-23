Cops go hi-tech this rathyatra

High-intensity cameras, mobile cameras, unmanned aerial vehicles to be used for 140th yatra
With hi-tech surveillance gear in their arsenal this year, city police are all set to provide security to the 140th yatra of Lord Jagannath on Sunday.
High-intensity cameras, mobile cameras, unmanned aerial vehicles as well as a special communication app for cops will ensure the 1.5-km-long procession covering nearly 15km and lasting over 11 hours is a safe and smooth one.
The department has made arrangements to install panoramic CCTV cameras at 100 points along the yatra route. These cameras have a wide range with high quality details covering each and every person participating in the procession. Not just that, gaps where CCTVs are not installed will be covered through mobile cameras installed on vehicles. Twenty Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) will be used for surveillance.
Cops will use a Communication App for internal communication. This app will have details, mobile numbers, spot of deployment and designation of police officers deployed on bandobast duty. The App will have officers’ names listed in order of hierarchy from the Director General of Police to constables.
This is expected to provide better communication and deployed personnel will have information about exactly who to contact to get updates about a particular area at their fingertips.
Police commissioner AK Singh said, “We are working on the project and, most probably, we will use the mobile App to strengthen deployment. We have followed the last year’s plan and did not tinker with it, but we have strengthened aspects of deployment which we felt were weak earlier.”
Security blanket
A total of 20,000 cops will be deployed on bandobast duty to ensure the yatra is peaceful. There will be nine IG- and DIG-level officers, besides 30 superintendents of police, 80 deputy superintendents of police, 250 police inspectors, 900 police sub-inspectors, 8,000 constables, 5,500 homeguards and 2,000 trainee recruits.
One company of National Security Guard (NSG), 15 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including Border Security Force, and Rapid Action Force, beside 45 companies of State Reserve Police will be deployed.
Blocked and Diverted routes
Jamalpur Chowky - Khamasa
Diversion - Municipal health slum quarters- Gaikwad Haveli
Raikhad crossroads- Khamasa chowky
Diversion- To Jaishankar Sundari hall and Italian bakery roads
Astodia Darwaja- Khamasa
Diversion-To ST circle and Raipur Darwaja roads
Dhal ni pol, Danapith char rasta - Gol Limda circle
Diversion -Through Rajnagar vegetable market
Sarangpur Chakla- Khadia, Raipur
Darwaja- Khadia
Diversion - Panchkuva Darwaja- Sarangpur
Amdupura- Kalupur bridge
Diversion -Kalupur bridge- Itawada circle
Amdupura circle- Naroda
Diversion- Under Kalupur bridge- Idgah
Nirmalpura crossroads- Vora Roja
Diversion- Vora Roja- Towards Anil Starch road
Bapunagar- Nirmalpura crossroads
Diversion - Bapunagar- Shardaben Hospital
Rakhial- Saraspur crossroads, HG hospital- Saraspur crossroads
Diversion- Towards Raipur Mill
Idgah- Prem Darwaja
Diversion- Towards Delhi Darwaja
Delhi Chakla- Delhi Darwaja
Diversion - Towards Shahpur & Dariapur Darwaja
Delhi Chakla- Jordan road
Diversion - Gheekanta, Shahpur or Delhi Darwaja
Shankar Bhuvan- Shahpur circle
Diversion- Towards Cama hotel
Income tax- Delhi Darwaja
Diversion- Towards Advait Ashram- Lalkaka market- Delhi Darwaja
Prabhat Press road- Delhi Chakla
Diversion - Towards old power house
St Xavier’s school- Gheekanta Chowky
Diversion- Towards Relief Cinema, Mirzapur
Teen Darwaja- Gheekanta crossroads
Diversion- Towards Relief Cinema