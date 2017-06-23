Cops go hi-tech this rathyatra

With hi-tech surveillance gear in their arsenal this year, city police are all set to provide security to the 140th yatra of Lord Jagannath on Sunday.

High-intensity cameras, mobile cameras, unmanned aerial vehicles as well as a special communication app for cops will ensure the 1.5-km-long procession covering nearly 15km and lasting over 11 hours is a safe and smooth one.

The department has made arrangements to install panoramic CCTV cameras at 100 points along the yatra route. These cameras have a wide range with high quality details covering each and every person participating in the procession. Not just that, gaps where CCTVs are not installed will be covered through mobile cameras installed on vehicles. Twenty Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) will be used for surveillance.

Cops will use a Communication App for internal communication. This app will have details, mobile numbers, spot of deployment and designation of police officers deployed on bandobast duty. The App will have officers’ names listed in order of hierarchy from the Director General of Police to constables.

This is expected to provide better communication and deployed personnel will have information about exactly who to contact to get updates about a particular area at their fingertips.

Police commissioner AK Singh said, “We are working on the project and, most probably, we will use the mobile App to strengthen deployment. We have followed the last year’s plan and did not tinker with it, but we have strengthened aspects of deployment which we felt were weak earlier.”

Security blanket

A total of 20,000 cops will be deployed on bandobast duty to ensure the yatra is peaceful. There will be nine IG- and DIG-level officers, besides 30 superintendents of police, 80 deputy superintendents of police, 250 police inspectors, 900 police sub-inspectors, 8,000 constables, 5,500 homeguards and 2,000 trainee recruits.

One company of National Security Guard (NSG), 15 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including Border Security Force, and Rapid Action Force, beside 45 companies of State Reserve Police will be deployed.

Blocked and Diverted routes

Jamalpur Chowky - Khamasa

Diversion - Municipal health slum quarters- Gaikwad Haveli

Raikhad crossroads- Khamasa chowky

Diversion- To Jaishankar Sundari hall and Italian bakery roads

Astodia Darwaja- Khamasa

Diversion-To ST circle and Raipur Darwaja roads

Dhal ni pol, Danapith char rasta - Gol Limda circle

Diversion -Through Rajnagar vegetable market

Sarangpur Chakla- Khadia, Raipur

Darwaja- Khadia

Diversion - Panchkuva Darwaja- Sarangpur

Amdupura- Kalupur bridge

Diversion -Kalupur bridge- Itawada circle

Amdupura circle- Naroda

Diversion- Under Kalupur bridge- Idgah

Nirmalpura crossroads- Vora Roja

Diversion- Vora Roja- Towards Anil Starch road

Bapunagar- Nirmalpura crossroads

Diversion - Bapunagar- Shardaben Hospital

Rakhial- Saraspur crossroads, HG hospital- Saraspur crossroads

Diversion- Towards Raipur Mill

Idgah- Prem Darwaja

Diversion- Towards Delhi Darwaja

Delhi Chakla- Delhi Darwaja

Diversion - Towards Shahpur & Dariapur Darwaja

Delhi Chakla- Jordan road

Diversion - Gheekanta, Shahpur or Delhi Darwaja

Shankar Bhuvan- Shahpur circle

Diversion- Towards Cama hotel

Income tax- Delhi Darwaja

Diversion- Towards Advait Ashram- Lalkaka market- Delhi Darwaja

Prabhat Press road- Delhi Chakla

Diversion - Towards old power house

St Xavier’s school- Gheekanta Chowky

Diversion- Towards Relief Cinema, Mirzapur

Teen Darwaja- Gheekanta crossroads

Diversion- Towards Relief Cinema