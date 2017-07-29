Congress & BJP unite over poorly made roads

At the monthly general board meeting of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Friday, municipal commissioner Mukesh Kumar has affirmed that action will be taken against contractors responsible for making ‘poor roads’. A revised policy will prevent the construction of poorly made roads, Kumar said, adding that 51 contractors have been served notices so far.

During the Zero Hour of the meeting, leader of Opposition in AMC Dinesh Sharma raised concerns about the poor roads in the city and in a first, BJP also joined hands with Congress and demanded strict action against the contractors.

In response, mayor Gautam Shah assured that not a single contractor responsible for making poor quality roads will go unpunished.

Kumar said that help from the state government and its road and buildings department has been sought to understand and improve the existing system. He added that guidance for vigilance inquiry has also been sought.