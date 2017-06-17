Cong workers block roads for farm loan waivers

Gujarat Congress workers on Friday blocked roads across the state demanding a complete loan waiver for farmers. They also protested against the alleged police firing on farmers in Madhya Pradesh.

Vehicular movement was disrupted in some areas after roads were blocked in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Morbi, Porbandar, Arvalli, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Junagadh, Anand, Kheda, Surat and Tapi, said state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

According to state police control room, hundreds of Congress workers were detained across the state while Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Bharatsinh Solanki said, 4,000 Congress workers and farmers were detained across the state.

While the Congress claimed the call of blocking roads remained successful, ruling BJP asserted it was a total failure.

“Workers took part in the protest to express solidarity with farmers who are agitating in MP, Maharashtra and many other parts of the state. We gave this call to condemn the police firing on farmers in MP and to demand a loan waiver for Gujarat farmers,” said Doshi.

–With PTI inputs