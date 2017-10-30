Cong to invest in young, fresh faces in Guj polls

We want leaders who are close to people and interested in addressing their issues to be candidates, says Rajeev Satav

The Congress will stress on fielding young and fresh candidates in large numbers as part of its strategy to win the Gujarat assembly elections, AICC general secretary Rajeev Satav and senior Congress leader and in-charge of Gujarat election Ashok Gehlot told DNA on Sunday.

"The recent local body elections have delivered us a very good mandate. The party's decision to field young and fresh faces in large numbers will yield better results," Satav said. "Also, the party will give opportunity to grass-root level leaders. We want leaders who are close to people and interested in addressing their issues to be candidates," he added.

Stating that the party is flooded with applications for party tickets this time, a senior Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, said that the party, however, will not give tickets to those who had lost last two elections. "Besides, among sitting Congress MLAs also, we will be doing a lot of scrutiny so that only those with winning chances will be fielded," he said.

Stating that the party is aiming not less than 110 of total 182 seats in Gujarat, he said that opinion polls cannot be taken at face value.

"OBC leader Alpesh Thakor has joined Congress and he has brought an army of young people. Hardik Patel's stand will also benefit party. Dalit youth leader Jignesh Mewani is also likely extend support," he said.

"Besides, we are looking at the caste combinations and equations among the communities," the Congress leader said. In Gujarat, 40% are OBCs, 20% upper castes, 15%, Dalits 7%, Muslims 9% Patidars 12% and rest others.

"This time the major communities such as OBCs, Patidars, and Muslims and Dalits are with us and we are expecting to make a clean sweep," said another Congress leader from Maharashtra who has been camping in Gujarat for the last two months.

"Gujarat people are fed up with 22 years of BJP rule — be it privatisation of education sector or policies that fail to create new job opportunities. They are looking for a change and want to teach a lesson for demonetisation and GST. Eighty percent of Gujaratis are from business class, and they are badly hit by these two arbitrary decisions by the Modi government," he said.