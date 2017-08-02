Cong MLA Raghavji says yet to decide on quitting the party

Senior Congress MLA and former minister in Gujarat government Raghavji Patel has changed his mind to quit the party and the MLA post. However, his action remains unpredictable as he also says he would take the final decision before the Rajya Sabha polls.

It was expected that Patel would quit both as MLA and Congress member on Sunday and join the BJP, but he did not turn up at the speaker’s office. He had also made a statement that he would take such an action on Monday, but there is a sudden change in his inclination.

Talking to DNA, Raghavji said, “I am yet to decide on quitting the party and the MLA post. I had announced this when a few of my colleagues tendered their resignation last week, but now I have changed my plans.”

He added, “I would take a final decision before Monday after consulting my colleagues in the Assembly who have not joined the flock led by Congress leaders in Bengaluru. We are seven such members including Shankersinh Vaghela’s son Mahendrasinh and we will take an unanimous decision once we meet at some place to decide on the future course of action.”

On Congress issuing whips to its MLAs asking them to vote for the party’s candidate Ahmed Patel, Raghavji said, “They might have sent it via post. I am yet to receive it. I will also decide on the mandate once I receive it.”