Cong-led UPA surrendered grants of 22 textile schemes, says Smriti Irani

Congress president Rahul Gandhi's sympathy for textile sector in Gujarat is an eyewash, said Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani in Ahmedabad on Thursday. During a press conference Irani said, "Congress-led UPA government did not spend grants after many schemes related to textile sectors." Irani was in Ahmedabad for a day to lead a door-to-door campaign ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat.

Irani, talking to media persons said, "Congress or Rahul Gandhi deserve no right to speak of textile sector. The Congress-led UPA, when in power in the central government, had surrendered crores of rupees of grants allotted in the budget for 22 schemes out of 40 related to the textile sector. The party which did not spend funds for the sector is talking of its interest today and showing their sympathy. It is an eyewash. In fact, textile merchants from Surat had supported GST."

Irani also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi on the issue of development of his Lok Sabha constituency. "I have lost elections against Rahul Gandhi and who else can present the real picture in a better way than me? A collectorate was opened in Amethi by Amit Shah a few days back. Amethi is the worst affected district in Uttar Pradesh by malnutrition in women and children. As a result, in the recent Assembly polls of the state, Rahul Gandhi could not save a single Assembly seat which fall in his Lok Sabha constituency."

The union minister claimed that BJP is the party which gave enough opportunities to women representatives at different levels like union cabinet, panchayat institutions, party organisation and in government jobs too.

She said, "Congress has a woman president at a national level but does not have any reservation for women in their organisation."

Reacting to Smriti Irani's comments, the Congress reminded her that it was the Rajiv Gandhi government that had announced 33 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj bodies. "Kanya Kelavani drive was started in the state by the Congress government in 1985. As a result, 6,000 sarpanchs out of 18,000 in Gujarat are women. Similarly, 11 district panchayats out of 33 are headed by women," state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

He also said that Congress had given the country the first woman prime minister in the form of Indira Gandhi, the first woman president Pratibha Patil, and first woman Speaker of Lok Sabha Meira Kumar.

