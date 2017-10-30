Cong creates ruckus in hosp

With the deaths of nine newborn in a day and 18 over three days, the opposition parties in Gujarat landed in Civil Hospital to protest against the lethargic attitude towards health in the state.

A ruckus ensued as 50 to 100 Congress workers stormed into Civil Superintendent MM Prabhakar’s chamber, demanding an audience. They also demanded an inquiry by a team from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and a retired judge into the incident.

“We don’t trust this government. It has been brought to our notice that the incubators in which the babies were kept were not clean. The hospital was also struggling with oxygen supply. And the committee set up by the government has already given a clean chit to everyone,” said Dinesh Sharma Congress leader from the city.

Congress workers also broke photo frames in the office. As Prabhakar refused to come to his office, the workers then put up his photo on his chair and labelled him as wanted. They also hit his framed photographs with chappals. The Congress workers were later detained by the Shahibaugh police. They were released after a few hours.

Sharma, Congress leader from the city however refused that his party workers had indulged in any violence. “We wanted to talk to the superintendent and give him a memorandum but he remained absconding for three hours,” said Sharma.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi PArty also carried out sloganeering outside the neonatal unit of the Civil Hospital raising questions about the priorities of the government.

Later a delegation led by AAP candidate for Danilimda JJ Mewada also met the civil superintendent and sought a detailed inquiry into the matter. The party said the deaths were a result of the misplaced priorities of the BJP government in the state.