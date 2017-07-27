Come Friday, monsoon activity to simmer down: IMD

The weatherman has brought some good news for the people of Gujarat suffering from the continuous rains. According to the IMD, monsoon activity will simmer down by Friday, although on and off showers will continue until August 10.

The downpour, which began on July 21, resulted in a loss of hundreds of lives and thousands becoming homeless.

Jayanta Sarkar, director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Ahmedabad, said, “Monsoon is very active over Gujarat region and heavy to very heavy rains are expected at isolated places over the next two days. The intensity of rains will decrease Friday onwards.”

Meanwhile, Mahesh Palavat, chief meteorologist at Skymet, said, “The current weather system will prevail for another 24 hours. Monsoon activity will reduce from Friday onwards,” adding, “Scattered on and off rains will continue across the state until August 10,” added Palavat.

From Thursday, improvements in flood situations are expected. However, light to moderate rains with few heavy spells will continue until then,” Sarkar added.