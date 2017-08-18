CM meets H1N1 affected in 4 cities

With 68% cases of swine flu in the state being reported from Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Ahmedabad, chief minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday visited swine flu wards at Civil Hospitals in these four cities and asked the doctors to follow 'Any flu- Give tamiflu' option.

Seeking suggestions to improve swine flu treatment from the medical staff during his marathon visits to these hospitals, Rupani said, "Tamiflu is the medicine which can be given in any kind of flu besides swine flu. I would ask all doctors, private practitioners or those serving in government hospitals to prescribe it. If patients get timely treatment, they can be cured."

Rupani also met local medical officers and district authorities to take stock of the situation. He also directed civic authorities to start cleanliness and sanitation drives, particularly in densely populated areas. He sought cooperation from people in keeping their premises clean to avoid spread of swine flu. He also stressed on awareness campaign for swine flu in different parts of the state.