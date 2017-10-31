Civil hospital gets clean chit, but three more die

Three more newborn babies died at Asarwa Civil Hospital on Monday, even as a three-member committee set up by the state government to probe into the deaths of nine newborn babies in a day on Friday, gave a clean chit to the hospital. With Monday's figure, the total number of deaths in the hospital's neonatal care unit rose to 15 since Friday.

The committee, in its preliminary report, has stated that the deaths were not a result of negligence or lack of facilities at the hospital, but was due to low birth weight, critical illnesses and complications arising out of premature birth.

The report also stated that the neonatal mortality rate at the Civil Hospital was lower than the national standards. However, it does not mention the rate for either of them.

Earlier, at a press conference held in Gandhinagar, health commissioner Jayanti Ravi added that the babies were born to anaemic mothers.

When asked whether that wasn't the failure of the state government's programme that targets anemic mothers to help improve their condition, Ravi did not respond.

The committee, in its report, has said that of the nine newborns that died, five had come from other centres. Of the five, three were from district-level civil hospitals.

The authorities struggled to explain why district civil hospitals, that also had medical colleges attached to them, lacked adequate facilities for the care of premature babies.

One of the newborns from Mansa was first taken to the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital and then referred to Asarwa.

