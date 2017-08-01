CBSE selects DPS Bopal to conduct free coaching for girls under Udaan

Classes under Udaan are conducted online and girl students can register with the board to join classes at DPS Bopal

The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) has selected city-based Delhi Public School – Bopal as the centre for Udaan, a CBSE-cum-ministry of human resource and development (MHRD) programme for girl students to compete for admissions in premier Indian engineering institutions like IITs.

Classes under Udaan are conducted online and girl students can register with the board to join classes at DPS Bopal. Talking about the same, Surender Sachdeva, principal, DPS Bopal, said, “We are honoured to be selected as the centre for this initiative. The last date is August 7 and the centre will approve the applications by August 10. It is likely that the IIT faculty will conduct these classes online. It is an opportunity for girls to prepare for IIT exam free of cost.”

Udaan is designed to provide a comprehensive platform to deserving girl students who aspire to pursue higher education in engineering and support them to prepare for the entrance examinations while they are still studying in classes XI and XII. The programme aims at providing mentorship to 1,000 girl students.

Students will be provided tutorials, lectures and study material as well tablets or financial assistance to purchase one.

Requisites

Minimum 70% marks in class X overall

80% marks in science and mathematics

For boards, which follow CGPA, a minimum CGPA of 8 and a GPA of 9 in science and mathematics

The annual family income should be less than Rs6 lakh per annum