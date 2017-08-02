CA IPC result: 8 from city in top 50

Eight students from the city have made it to the top 50 All India Rank in the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) exam.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), on Tuesday, announced the result of IPC exam. IPC is held after CPT exam. Those who clear the second level, that is, IPC, have to complete articleship and then take their CA final exam. A total of 2,07,577 students took the exam from 443 centres across India in May.

On the Ahmedabad centre result, CA Chintan Patel, chairman, ICAI Ahmedabad said, “Comparison of both groups reflect fluctuating figures in terms of percentage. As against 2016, the pass percentage of Group 1 this year is 8.23 per cent, much less than 20.06 per cent last year. Group 2 has recorded a pass percentage of 15.86 this year as against 8.26 per cent last year.”

Paan parlour’s boy tops city

Himesh Prajapati topped the city with AIR 9 in IPC on Tuesday. “My brother and my mother supported my father in funding my education as my father runs a paan parlour under Chandlodia overbridge. My advice to students will be to ditch social media and focus on their goals.”

“Social media can be accessed even after exams, but an exam cannot be accessed after social media,” he added. For 18-year-old Jhanvi Patadia from Maninagar, who scored AIR 22, not having a backlog of syllabus helped her crack CA intermediate in one go. She says, “From day one, I never kept a backlog. After coaching, I would study for four to five hours to ensure nothing was pending for the next day.” “I did not even skip studies even for a day and I feel constant touch with the syllabus helped me,” added Jhanvi, who will now be heading for articleship.

Neel Thakkar of Ghodasar and AIR 24 says smart work rather than hard work paid off. Speaking to DNA, Neel said, “I worked a lot on my concepts and realised that if concepts are clear, any question asked in a twisted manner can also be solved with ease. In CA, mugging up does not help.” Neel ditched social media a few months before the exam. He said, “I only checked my phone for updates from my teachers or any notes.”