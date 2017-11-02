Brahmin body seeks over 20 tickets for polls

Community members feel that their representation in the Assembly is much lower than their share of population

Calling for an end to using Brahmins as a vote-bank, an organisation of Brahmins has demanded 20 tickets for community members in the upcoming elections.

There are five Brahmin MLAs out of the total 182 in the present 13th legislative Assembly. While BJP has four Brahmin MLAs, Congress has one. Community members feel that their representation in the Assembly is much lower than their share of population.

"Brahmins account for 12% of Gujarat's population and 11% of the total voters. Keeping the population ratio in mind, and the fact that Brahmin voters can play decisive role on many seats, we have appealed to the main political parties to give 20+ tickets to our community members in the upcoming elections," Prithvi Bhatt, convener of Brahm Padkar, told mediapersons. Bhatt further said that Brahmins have made significant contributions to politics of Gujarat and India, but parties have shied away from fielding Brahmin candidates of late in a bid to finish the community's political existence and leadership.

Bhatt further said that Khatla Sabha (Cot Conferences) are being organised in Una, Somnath, Veraval, Junagadh, Sasan, Jetpur, Morbi, Halvad, Maninagar, Mandvi, Abdasa, Vadodara, Anand, Limbdi, Sanand and other Brahmin dominated Assembly seats from Thursday.