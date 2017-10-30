Bomb scare at Shivranjani square hyper market

The BDDS checked the hyper market and the entire commercial complex where it stands and declared the place clean and the call a hoax

Tension gripped a hyper market near Shivranjani Square on Sunday after a panic call to the city police control room about a bomb and subsequent police action.

Around 3.20 pm on Sunday, police received a call from the manager of D'mart hyper market, saying that a customer said a bomb was planted in the shop. The control room immediately asked the local area police to reach the store.

The police also called in the Bomb Detection Disposal Squad (BDDS). The BDDS checked the hyper market and the entire commercial complex where it stands and declared the place clean and the call a hoax.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-7) RG Parghi said, "According to the cashier, a person, who purchased goods worth Rs 1,500 using a credit card in the name of Nitu Jadeja, told the cashier there was a bomb in the market.

He immediately informed the store manager and asked customers to leave. For the next two hours, the BDDS and local police teams carried out thorough search of the market.The entire Shivalik Corporate Park was searched, but nothing suspicious was found."

Parghi said police will be approaching banks to help them trace the person who may have spoken to the cashier about the bomb. We will record his statement. He added that if it turns out that the person was up to mischief by creating panic and tension, then a criminal complaint will be registered against him.

After the area was declared clean, the hyper mart was back to business though it saw less than usual footfall, said a D'mart employee, requesting anonymity.