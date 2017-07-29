BJP using money power, police to pressurise Congress MLAs

A group of Congress MLAs has accused the BJP of using money power, and police to pressurise legislators to quit the Congress and join the BJP.

The charge was made by Congress MLA from Rajkot Indranil Rajyaguru while addressing a press conference in Rajkot. Eight other Congress MLAs were also present at the conference.

“The BJP is trying to lure Congress MLAs using its financial might. The MLAs are being offered as much as Rs5-15 crore for quitting the Congress,” Rajyaguru alleged. Congress MLA from Khambhalia Meraman Goriya, Jawahar Chavda (Manavadar), Harshad Ribadiya (Visavadar), Pravin Rathod (Palitana), Paresh Dhanani (Amreli), Javid Pirzada (Wankaner), Babu Vaja (Mangrol) and Punja Vansh (Una) were the others present at the conference.

Puna Gamit, Vyara MLA

“On Thursday at 3.30 pm, I had gone to meet Hasmukh Bhavsar, a trader. Mahisagar DSP NK Amin came there at that time and took me along with him for a cup of tea. He told me that Tushar Chaudhary would contest against me and advised me to join BJP. He said that if I wished, he could talk to Amit Shah who would easily give me Rs5-10 crore.”

Ishwar Patel, Dharampur

“I got repeated phones from Raju Vasiya, a BJP leader. He told me that I would get a confirmed ticket as well as required funds to fight the elections.”

Anand Chauhan, Mandvi

“I had got offers from BJP earlier too. But, BJP doesn’t have the power to buy me.”