BJP top brass faces threat from Masood Azhar's JeM during Guj polls

Security agencies have flagged the threat of Pakistani terrorists using the Bangladesh border to carry out terror strikes in India

An eleven member Jaish-e-Mohammed team on a suicide mission and trained in Chhitagong, Bangladesh are getting ready to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leadership during Gujarat election campaign, the intelligence unit of the Border Security Force (BSF) has alerted security agencies and police establishments. Security agencies have flagged the threat of Pakistani terrorists using the Bangladesh border to carry out terror strikes in India.

The intelligence unit of Border Security Force (BSF) has flagged that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar is pushing a suicide squad into India to carry out terror activities, especially in Gujarat where assembly election will be held on December 9 and 14. The terrorists are currently staying in a madrassa at Chittagong port in Bangladesh.

As per intelligence unit alert, accessed by DNA, "11-member suicide squad of ISI, led by Khalid Azar, cousin of Massod Azhar, chief of JeM, will try enter India via Mohesh Khali coast of Chittagong port from Karachi port."

The BSF has also shared the exact location of these members hiding in Bangladesh. "Presently this squad is being sheltered at Hathazari Madrasa at Chittagong," the alert stated adding that the squad has been directed to enter India by November last week.

Apart from PM Modi and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, six other VIPs on the target include Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, BJP president Amit Shah, Goa and Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Manohar Parrikar and Adityanath Yogi, and Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The information, gathered by BSF spies based in Guwahati, further states that all the security agencies are requested to take all precautionary measures.