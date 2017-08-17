BJP leaders in tow, Shankersinh Vaghela quits as MLA

Former CM says won’t join any party; will work for Gujarat’s people

More than three weeks after announcing his resignation from the Congress and tactfully delaying his departure from the Gujarat Assembly until the Rajya Sabha poll dust settled, veteran politician Shankersinh Vaghela tendered his resignation to Speaker Ramanlal Vora on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, deputy CM Nitin Patel and a number of senior ministers were present to witness the resignation of the former Opposition leader.

However, Vaghela and the BJP were quick to put all speculation — that he may return to the saffron fold — to rest.

While the former CM reiterated he will remain active in politics, but won’t join any party, Rupani insisted they were present for courtesy’s sake.

“I will work towards the GDP (growth, development and progress) of Gujarat and my priority will be the people. If I need to raise voice against the government for the sake of the people, I will not hesitate,” he added.

With Vaghela’s exit, the Congress stares at a void. One of the biggest challenges it faces in the run up to the upcoming Assembly polls is the dearth of mass leaders.

The BJP now has much to rejoice. With Vaghela gone, the Congress’s hope to gain from anti-BJP sentiments in North Gujarat now stands grim. As Bapu and his followers soften their stand against the BJP, the party will make the most of it.