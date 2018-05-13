Bitcoin case: Sessions Court extends Kirit Paladiya's remand by four days

The Sessions Court on Saturday extended Kirit Paladiya's remand by four days in the Shailesh Bhatt kidnapping and bitcoin extortion case. Paladiya was arrested by CID (crime) on May 4 and during the investigation, it was revealed that he was the mastermind behind the crime.

CID(crime) had sought six days remand from the court, but was granted four days. This is the third time the court has granted remand for Paladiya.

As per the CID officials, Paladiya has revealed that as per decided percentage, Ketan Patel (lawyer) received Rs 70 lakh of the extorted bitcoin money. Patel's part of the money was given to Paladiya as promised by him.

Later, Patel expressed interest (to Paladiya) in wanting to invest in bitcoins. Patel asked Paladiya if he knew any traders as he wished to invest Rs 10 lakh of the extorted money.

Paladiya then took Rs 10 lakh from Patel and gave the money to a Surat-based bitcoin trader named Rakesh Viradiya. On Friday, CID (crime) officials recovered Rs 10 lakh from Viradiya, which belonged Patel. As per the officials: "Viradiya played no part in the crime, he was just an investor and after the money was recovered, he was released."

The officials also said that Patel claimed that his part of the money was with his brother Jatin Patel, who is absconding. During Ketan Patel's interrogation, he claimed that his brother was out of country for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, former MLA Nalin Kotadiya had faxed a letter to CID (crime) on May 9, stating that he has been out of town for some personal work, and hence skipped two summons. He had promised to reach the CID office by May 11 or 12. However, he failed to turn up.

The Police is searching for Kotadiya in Amreli. They believe that since the fax was sent from Amreli, there is reason to believe that Kotadoya might be hiding in the city.

Crime Sheet

Paladiya then took Rs 10 lakh from Patel and gave the money to a Surat-based bitcoin trader named Rakesh Viradiya. On Friday, CID (crime) officials recovered Rs 10 lakh from Viradiya, which belonged Patel. The officials also said that Patel claimed that his part of the money was with his brother Jatin Patel, who is absconding.