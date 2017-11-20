Basic needs top the list, voters fume

Vatva (43) constituency came into existence after delimitation in 2008. Since then, it has seen just one election to the Gujarat Legislative Assembly in 2012. It has one of the state's largest industrial estates and the voters here are mostly workers, farmers and small-time businessmen.

Just as you enter Vatva, the four-lane road converts into a narrow, two-lane one, something that hurts residents the most. Their demands are pretty basic — roads, sewage, cleanliness, affordable education and medical services.

One typical complaint is that power (electricity) is very costly and bills have risen disproportionately. "We have basic electrical equipments like fans and tubelights but we get bills of Rs 1,600 for two months," said a homemaker in a Muslim dominated locality. Muslims make for one of the largest voting segments but they complain that their names don't feature in the voters' list at the time of casting votes. "Voting is just a setting. Entire societies find no mention in the list. What is the point in mentioning our problems?" said a Muslim resident unwilling to divulge his identity. He complains that Muslim areas are neglected in terms of basic civic amenities.

This sentiment is echoed in Thakor-dominated localities, who are loyal to the Congress, "Be it a ration shop, AMTS bus service, primary schools, medical services, anganvadis, street lights or even roads, our area has been neglected. The road was built when we had a Congress corporator. Since then, no roads have been made," said Vikramsinh Thakor.

Another major concern expressed by residents is the sale of illicit liquor in the area, whose representative in the Legislative Assembly is a Minister of State for Home. Residents complain of high handedness if people want to raise their voice on any issues.

"We have to invite a BJP leader for Garba or else we will not be allowed to perform. The police will force us to stop," said Thakor.

OBC leader Alpesh Thakor is popular among the Thakors. They say say that Thakor is fighting for the larger cause and his impact will be significant in the elections. However, a young rikshaw driver is disappointed that Alpesh had joined politics against his earlier stand on remaining apolitical.He said that local representative Pradeepsinh has built roads and underpasses as well as other development projects in the constituency.

Vatva is famous for having one of the largest industrial estates in the state. Set up in 1968, it is spread over 527 hectares and home to close to 2,500 industrial units covering sectors like chemicals, dyes, dye intermediaries, engineering, food, pharmaceuticals, foundries, plastic and rubber among others. Till recently its annual turnover was estimated at Rs 10,000 crore with exports worth Rs 3,000 crore. It provides jobs to about 1.2 lakh people. However, locals say that many industries have shut down and youths rendered jobless.

The area also has 12 villages where the predominant occupation is farming. A farmer Ravji Thakor said that he got only Rs 200-225 per 20 kg of paddy. Compared to this, farmers got Rs 335 per kg 10 years ago.

PREVIOUS ELECTIONS

Year: 2012

Total voters then: 2,68,700

BJPPradeepsinh JadejaVotes95,580

CongressAtul PatelVotes48,648

Victory margin46,932

VATVA CONSTITUENCY - 2017

Total Voters: 2,91,000* (*According to latest data it is estimated at 3.18 lakh)

VOTERS

Female Voters: 1.34 lakh

Male Voters: 1.57 lakh

CASTE-WISE BREAK-UP

Patel: 55,000

Muslims: 53,000

Thakor: 30,000

Dalit: 30,000

From Hindi belt: 30,000

Panchal: 22,000

Prajapati: 18,000

Kshatriya: 15,000

Brahmin: 7,000

Jain: 3,000

Others 30,000

MAJOR AREAS IN THE CONSTITUENCY

Vatva, Ramol, Vastral, Hathijan, Vivekanagar, Adinathnagar, Jantanagar and 12 villages

MAJOR ISSUES

ROADS

WATER SUPPLY

HEALTH

EDUCATION

LIQUOR DENS

GARBAGE

MUNICIPAL BUS SERVICES

WHAT VOTERS HAVE TO SAY

The roads in most parts is narrow and uneven. Often commuters use the internal roads of the society as city roads. This puts our children at risk while playing outside. Inadequate water supply is a major issue. In many areas, garbage keeps piling but it is not disposed by the authorities.Salmabanu Pathan: homemaker

Water supply is slow and inadequate. People fall sick because of lack of cleanliness. There is flooding during monsoon. Things have become costlier. Price of an LPG cylinder has almost doubled. Price of vegetables is going through the roof. Electricity bills have risen disproportionately.Sayrabanu Saiyad: homemaker

We do not get enough water. The force is inadequate. Shop-keepers are harassed by authorities and penalised. We are fined for garbage that flies to our shops. You do not have control over wind. Also the fine is not uniform. Sometimes it is Rs 500, and sometimes even Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000.Kaushal Ajmera: College pass out

I have been trying to enroll my relatives into the voter list since 2014. But till now, they have not been included in electoral rolls. I visit the concerned authorities multiple times and do what I am told but nothing has happened. If we, as citizens of India, cannot vote, what is the use of all these elections. If the authorities have sent our cards for distribution, those responsible are not handing over to rightful owners.Surendrasinh Rana: former government employee

Street lights are not functional in dark, resulting in thefts, the sewage overflows resulting in diseases. Sale of country liquor is a major issue. For the poor, it results in unwanted expenditure as income is very low. Sometimes it results in law and order issues. We are not sending our daughters out alone even during daytime. Even for the males, we do not send them alone after it is dark.Kailashben Thakor, former corporator, AMC

Roads are uneven and inadequate. The area does not have enough banks. GST has been a big blow to my business. Industries have been hit and other businessmen too. So we have curbed expenditures. Our sales have dipped by 30 per cent after GST.Vishnubhai Patel, shop owner

Inspite of our request for a drainage network in the industrial estate about 25 years ago, there is no network even now. There is a plan, but it is only on paper. Vatva Industrial Estate was declared as critically polluted and there were curbs on expansion, but even after the ban was lifted, industries are not allowed to expand operations.Ankit Patel, President, Vatva Industries Association

WHAT LEADERS HAVE TO SAY

BJP has not done development work in regions, which do not vote for it. The roads remain dusty. The city bus service is also inadequate. The health services and primary schools are grossly inadequate compared to the population and kids have to go to areas like Narol for kindergarten. BJP has created an atmosphere of fear among those who do not toe its line.Bipin Patel, likely Congress candidate

We have conducted development works to the tune of Rs 400 crore in Vatva. We will continue to work for peace and safety of the people. I will put all my efforts as I am renominated for the constituency. Vatva is a developed area. The Metro will begin from here. We will develop the eastern part of the city on the lines of the western parts. We will also develop the rural areas.Pradipsinh Jadeja, BJP candidate for Vatva and Minister of State for Home.