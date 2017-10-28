ATS on lookout for six more radicalised youth

Believe they can carry out lone-wolf attacks anywhere in Gujarat; two arrested in Surat were part of a group of 15

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) is on the lookout for six radicalised youth, who they believe can carry out lone-wolf attacks in Gujarat.

This has come to light following investigation in a case in which two men, Kasim Stimberwala and Ubed Baig Mirza from Surat, were nabbed for planning a terror attack on a synagogue in Ahmedabad.

Sources in the ATS said that the two youth are part of a group of 15 young men loyal to the Islamic State. "Of this, at least nine are from Ahmedabad and Surat. Six have already been radicalised and can carry out attacks anywhere in Gujarat," said a source in the ATS.

Investigations have also revealed that the two Surat residents arrested on Wednesday for links with the Islamic State were also allegedly involved in recruiting more youths for terror activities.

The duo was being helped by a female friend, identified as Shazia, who was operating from Kolkata. Police believe Shazia helped them recruit young men through social media and might have played a part in sending radicalised youth across the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Investigations have also revealed that the duo made plans to smuggle gold from Dubai, with the help of an air hostess. The money from the smuggling was to go for the Islamic State activities to be carried out in Gujarat and to buy weapons.

On Friday early morning the ATS brought Stimberwala and Mirza to Ahmedabad ATS headquarter for further investigation.

Stimberwala is a lab technician in a private hospital in Ankleshwar while Mirza is a lawyer and owner of one Hotel Dawat.

As per the officials, the duo planned to bomb the Jewish synagogue located in Khaida area of Ahmedabad.

Officials also said Stimberwala visited Ahmedabad on September 12 and carried out a recce of the place.

The officials will also carry out a scene reconstruction to know how the recce was done and how the bomb was to be planted.

Officials are yet to get the exact date of the attack in Ahmedabad, which will be revealed during further investigation.

According to a senior official of the ATS, the intelligence unit was keeping a watch on the duo for the past one year.

"The duo had been on the radar but 10 days ago, we were alerted about Kasim's resignation. He had also made plans to escape to Jamaica after the attack on the synagogue in Khadia. We nabbed him before he could go, we had enough evidence against the duo," said the official. To questions being raised about the timing of the arrest, as it comes at a time when Gujarat goes to polls, the official said there was no political agenda behind it.

FSL to investigate the valuables seized by ATS

The officials have already sent the 128GB- OTG Pendrive and mobile phones recovered from the duo to FSL for investigation. Primary investigation revealed that the pendrive had videos, images and other documents related to the Islamic State.

FEMALE INVOLVED

Officials have come to know that a female identified as Shazia from Kolkata was in touch with Kasim. She is a key member behind the videos and images viral on social media. Apart from this, officials suspect that she is also helping youths in India cross the Indo-Bangladesh border and from their go to Syria for training.

GOLD FOR EXPENSE

The duo had also made plans to smuggle gold from Dubai and other countries to fund their terror activities and to buy weapons. As per ATS officials, the duo was planning to involve an air hostess in their plan to smuggle the gold. The cops still don’t know the name of the air hostess who was to be part of the racket.