Trending#

Mumbai Fire

TTV Dhinakaran

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Winter Session of Parliament

Bigg Boss 11

  1. Home
  2. India
  3. Ahmedabad
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Assembly session on Jan 4, 5

Vidhan Bhavan


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Saturday 30 December 2017 3:59 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
The first assembly sesson of 14th term is likely to be held on January 4 and 5. The two days' special session will be called for oath taking of 182 elected MLAs. Governor OP Kohli would administer the oath to all these MLAs.

 
The election for speaker and deputy speaker also will be held in the same session. There is no confirmation from the assembly secretary yet, the sources informed that the government has sought an appointment with the Governor for these two days.

 
This is going to be first ever session after the recent assembly polls. The session will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar as the main assembly building is under renovation. The budget session of assembly will be called in the last week of February and this will be over a month long session.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story