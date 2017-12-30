Assembly session on Jan 4, 5

The first assembly sesson of 14th term is likely to be held on January 4 and 5. The two days' special session will be called for oath taking of 182 elected MLAs. Governor OP Kohli would administer the oath to all these MLAs.

The election for speaker and deputy speaker also will be held in the same session. There is no confirmation from the assembly secretary yet, the sources informed that the government has sought an appointment with the Governor for these two days.

This is going to be first ever session after the recent assembly polls. The session will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar as the main assembly building is under renovation. The budget session of assembly will be called in the last week of February and this will be over a month long session.