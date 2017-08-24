Assembly polls likely in Nov-end, Gujarat BJP charts out its plan

The mega meeting of Gujarat BJP was held on Wednesday evening at the party's headquarters, Shree Kamalam, near Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat BJP Chief Jitu Vaghani and CM Vijay Rupani

The Assembly polls in Gujarat are likely to be held towards the end of November and prior to that, BJP's Gujarat unit has charted out a busy schedule of three months for poll preparations. The mega meeting of Gujarat BJP was held on Wednesday evening at the party's headquarters, Shree Kamalam, near Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat BJP Chief Jitu Vaghani and CM Vijay Rupani. Both the leaders prepared the schedule and gave directions to party leaders and office bearers in the state unit.

A senior leader in Gujarat BJP said, "The leaders gave the indication that polls in the state are likely to be in November end and all the leaders and workers will have to pull up their socks accordingly. They have alerted all that the state government will also give programmes like inauguration and launching of different projects and other public rallies simultaneously, wherein the party organisation will have to remain present to make them successful."

The spokesperson of Gujarat BJP Bharat Pandya said, "The action plan for the next three months has been prepared by our party leaders and shared with the other leaders and office bearers of the party organisation. This plan included rallies by PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah in the state, outreach to voters programme, conventions of different morchas and cells, workshops, and post-Diwali and New Year meetings."

He added, "Meanwhile, leaders and ministers from central government and national organisation will also visit different places in Gujarat and hold rallies. The plan also includes Narmada Yatra to be held by Gujarat government to mark the celebration of total construction of Sardar Sarovar Dam which will be concluded in the presence of PM Modi on September 17."