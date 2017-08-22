Anti Terrorist Squad cracks major fake passport racket, arrest four

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) busted a major fake passport racket in Gujarat and Mumbai on Sunday late night. Four accused — from Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Daman — were nabbed, while one, who was involved in creating fake passports is still absconding.

The accused have been identified as Jitendra Patel (Ahmedabad), Praveen Mangle (Daman), Khalid (Mumbai), and Sanjay Patel (Ahmedabad), who have being nabbed by officials. Pratap Odedra, native of Porbandar, is residing in the UK and is yet to be nabbed.

During an investigation, it was revealed that these fake passports were used to take people to Portugal and from there to the UK through an illegal channel. The accused used to get the passport made in the name of natives of Diu and Daman and then sold the passports. As the natives of Diu and Daman, which were Portuguese colonies in the pre-independence era, it is easier to get arrival visa of Portugal. The accused would make passports in the name of the natives and then would change the photo with the person to whom they used to sell the passport.

According to the ATS officials, Jitendra Patel, Sanjay Patel would get a customer for the fake passport through Praveen Mangle. After getting the money from the clients, the accused used to send the details to Khalid in Mumbai who used to make the fake passports of the clients. Pratap Odedra, who is in UK, would then take people from Portugal to UK through the illegal channel.