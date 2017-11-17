Amraiwadi’s mini-India awaits clean air, water

While sitting MLA, Hasmukh Patel, harps on Rs 4.5 crore development in Amraiwadi, the challenges of the constituency are likely to haunt the contesting candidates

Traditional bastion of BJP which was carved out from Maninagar after the delimitation, Amraiwadi, mini India as it is known as even today struggles on two major fronts – clean water and clean air.

While national capital of the country, Delhi, is choking, Amraiwadi residents too feel choked up every evening. While the present sitting MLA boasts of development of 4.5 crores that includes two gardens and other amenities, question of dealing with the present situation is likely to haunt the contesting candidate.

The opposition, on other hand claim that the area has not witnessed development at a pace it should have been. In 2012, BJP had fielded senior party worker and councilor Hasmukh Patel while Congress’ candidate Bipin Gadhvi was a local face and worker. Back then, there was some anger against the ruling BJP on civic issues but it remains to be seen whether it will translate into votes for the Congress. Amraiwadi constitutes mainly of Indrapuri and Bhaipura apart from Vatwa, Khokhra and Ramol.