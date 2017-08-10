Amit Shah quits Assembly, sees Guj polls in December

A day after winning the Rajya Sabha election, BJP national president Amit Shah on Wednesday resigned as MLA, but not before attending the last sitting of the current term of the Gujarat Assembly. Shah will now head to the Upper House of Parliament.

In his parting note to the house, after tendering his resignation to speaker Ramanlal Vora, Shah said, “I was elected as MLA for the first time in 1997 from the Sarkhej constituency. Over these 20 years, I have witnessed the golden period of Gujarat. Gujarat became a model state, and the state prospered and progressed at jet speed under the leaderships of CMs like Keshubhai Patel, Narendra Modi, Anandiben and Vijay Rupani. I’m proud that I got an opportunity to be contribute my bit for the progress of Gujarat.”

Shah lambasted the opposition Congress. Citing the Narmada irrigation scheme as an example, he alleged that Congress, when it was in power at the Centre and in state, did not let Gujarat and Gujaratis prosper.

“While the Congress always created hindrances in the Narmada irrigation scheme and dam construction, the BJP-led state government worked for this ambitious project wholeheartedly,” Shah said.

In the evening, Shah and Smriti Irani were felicitated at the party headquarters Shri Kamalam near here, for their RS election victory. Shah asked all the BJP workers and leaders to promise they will work hard to win the party more than 150 seats in the Assembly polls in December.