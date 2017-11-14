Amid sex tape bomb, two more alleged videos of Hardik Patel go viral

A day after a sex video allegedly featuring Hardik Patel surfaced, two more videos of the Patidar reservation agitation leader went viral on social media on Tuesday.

One of the videos shows a male bearing close resemblance to Hardik, two other males, and a female, in a hotel room.

The video, shot using a hidden camera, is allegedly from May 22, a day after Hardik had undertaken the Nyay Yatra in Hota.

While the male who looks like Hardik is seen mostly lying on the bed, the others are seen allegedly consuming liquor sitting on the floor.

Hardik, who had denied that he was the person in the video that had surfaced on Monday, was not immediately reachable.

Reacting to the latest videos, the BJP said that Hardik stands exposed before the Patidar community.

However, the Congress accused the BJP of resorting to character assassination ahead of the elections.

On Monday, a sex video, allegedly showing Patel in a compromising position with a woman, surfaced.

Hardik, who expressed apprehensions a few days ago that his opponents could release a sex tape to defame him, denied being the male in the video, and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being behind it.

Note: DNA could not verify the authenticity of the video.