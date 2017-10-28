Amid poll heat, new clip alleges Narendra Patel was paid Rs 25L

In the clip, Patel is heard saying that the Rs 25 lakh was described as a part of a grant received by Mehsana District Panchayat

A day after PAAS leader Narendra Patel produced an audio clip in which he was allegedly offered Rs 1 crore bribe by, now a BJP member, Varun Patel, another audio clip, which talks about payment of Rs 25 lakh to Narendra Patel, emerged on Friday.

The clip contains an alleged conversation between Narendra Patel and an unknown person in which the former talks about an entry of Rs 25 lakh in his name though he did not receive any money.

In the clip, which was delivered to media houses, Patel is heard telling someone that the Rs25 lakh was described in a diary as a part of the grant received by Mehsana District Panchayat, which was given to PAAS Committee of Mehsana and North Gujarat.

Patel is heard asking why the entry has been made in his name when he has not taken any money. He quotes one Pahlaj bhai who tells him that he had given the money to three people on receiving a call from the State Congress. Patel is even heard saying that he would speak with state Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki and ask him about who was given the money. Later in the clip, Patel said that he received a call from Patel reservation stir leader Hardik Patel, who asked him not to talk about the matter to anyone, and also asked him not to make an issue of the same. While Narendra Patel claimed that he is not the person who is heard talking in the audio clip, Bharatsinh Solanki rubbished the clip, saying the talk of the funds is fake.

"I have not been involved in any such talks. The BJP is spreading these lies. I am demanding an inquiry into the matter," Solanki said. The clip surfaced a day after Patel produced a clip in which Varun Patel is heard offering Rs1 crore to Patel for joining the BJP. In the clip, Varun is heard asking Patel to accept 60% of the amount as an advance, while 40%, i.e. Rs40 lakh, would be paid after he joined the party.

