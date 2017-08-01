Amid criticism from Oppn, Gujarat govt hikes relief for flood victims

Amid criticism from the Opposition Congress that the state had failed to declare a relief package for flood victims, the government on Monday announced a hike in compensation. It also announced that norms for payment of relief had been eased.

The state government announced on Sunday that chief minister Vijay Rupani, several ministers, and top bureaucrats would camp in the flood-hit areas of Banaskantha and Patan for five days to oversee relief operations.

Rupani, who was in Radhanpur on Monday, said flood victims in the two districts would get Rs7,000 instead of Rs3,800 for damage to household items. Moreover, compensation for loss of milch cattle has been hiked from Rs30,000 to Rs40,000 for up to five cattle.

Looking at the extensive damage to farm land due to heavy rain, the CM said a survey to ascertain the damage is being carried out on a war footing, and will soon be completed. He assured compensation would be disbursed at the earliest.

Besides the CM, as many as nine ministers have been asked to camp in Banaskantha and Patan to oversee the relief work. They include Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Babu Bokhiria, Atmaram Parmar, Shankar Chaudhary, and others.

The CM also appealed to citizens to donate generously to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.