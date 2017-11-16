AMC warns of bad air today

Ahmedabad is not too behind from the national capital when it comes to air pollution. Air pollution in the city is to shoot up soon, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) warned on Wednesday. The AMC had issued a warning that the city will face severely bad air on Thursday. Air Quality monitoring system placed at Pirana, showing PM 2.5 level, is expected to cross the 400 mark on the Air Quality Index (AQI) metre.

The Health department also issued an advisory, anticipating the quality of bad air which is going to prevail in city on Thursday. "People with respiratory issues are advised to stay indoor. Prolonged exposure of such quality of air many develop respiratory illness to health people also," said Dr Bhavin Solanki, in-charge medical officer of health, AMC.

"We have issues advise for people to wear mask, who are going to work in an open area. Over all city's AQI is going to remain 311, which is considered to be very poor," added Dr Solanki.