AMC to illuminate its heritage monuments

There was a lot of hue and cry on illuminating the city when Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited. Not only important places and buildings, but trees and roads were also illuminated in vibrant colours.

Pictures of the lit-up city created a buzz on social media and many people expressed a desire to see the city illuminated permanently, and not only when some important person paid it a visit. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has planned to illuminate all heritage monuments listed in the dossier. The decision was taken up in line with the inclusion of the city in the Unesco's World Heritage City list.

As part of the pilot project, Sidi Saiyyad ni Jali gets permanent light poles with a rustic touch "We have tried to give a more aesthetic touch to the monuments without disturbing its original essence. What we have done is simply placed light poles with rustic look, surrounding to that structure," said Deepak Suthar, additional chief engineer streetlight and project.

"We have identified monuments and the proposal is pending before the authority for the final approval," added Suthar.

Some of the Darwajas already have flood lights. It will be risky for AMC to make the decoration on a permanent basis, as some of the flood lights from Sabarmati Riverfront had been stolen. But, the authority is trying to make sure that people don't steal from the monuments.

The idea behind illuminating the structures is that their ornate architecture stands out. In most places across the country, the practice has been implemented.

"On important days, the civic authority illuminates the structures. But after getting the World Heritage Tag, this is going to add beauty to them. We are definitely going to get more visitors. There are certain night heritage walks in the city, which will get a different colour now," said Munindra Joshi, former assistant director of state archaeology.

"Illuminations make it different for the visitors and this is good idea. This will definitely keep encroachments away from the monuments and gain respect of the people," added Joshi.

ILLUMINATION PLANS