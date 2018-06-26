AMC seals plastic manufacturing unit

The health department of AMC, on Monday, sealed a plastic manufacturing unit for making plastic below the permitted grade. Naresh Plastic in India Colony, operating for the last five months, was producing plastic items of below 50 micron.

"The unit operator had violated the rules, hence we have seized five machines and sealed the unit," said Dr Bhavin Solanki, in-charge medical officer of health, AMC. AMC reported 319 cases of malaria, 977 cases of gastroenteritis, 348 cases of jaundice in June.