AMC health dept reaches out to city's 16 lakh houses in ten days

Ever since the steep rise in H1N1 cases have been reported in state, the health department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has started extensive surveillance across the city. In order to reach out to maximum people, they have a team of 3,100 medical and para-medical staff for the door to door survey, along with mega medical camps and free distribution of concoction at several places organised by the civic body.

In last ten days, they have surveyed 16 lakh houses out of which some houses have been surveyed twice and thrice. Over this period, the number of suspects has decreased. A total of 1,692 cases of category B has been found.

In the first round of surveillance, it has been found that south zone has maximum suspected patients after the survey of 2,66,408 houses. They had 6,538 suspected patients but due to thorough follow-up, only 191 patients turned out to be category B patients.

Nikol is the most affected ward in the city due to H1N1 as total 114 cases have been reported including one death case. In other wards, Naroda reported 50 cases including two deaths, Bapunagar reported 46 cases including three deaths among others.

As on Sunday, total 74 patients were admitted in isolation wards of AMC run hospitals out of which one patient is on the ventilator, 32 patients are on oxygen and 10 patients are on biPAP while 31 patients are stable.

"Looking at the trend, there is a rising number of Swine Flu cases in the city. The situation will be under control in a week's time. We are doing door to door survey for early detection which has helped a lot to prevent further cases," said Mukesh Kumar, municipal commissioner, Ahmedabad.