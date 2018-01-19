AMC budget to be presented today, size pegged at Rs 7,000 cr

Commissioner Mukesh Kumar is going to present the budget for the next fiscal year on Friday before the standing committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

This will be a draft budget for the financial year 2018-19. Last year, the standing committee had approved budget worth Rs 6,551 crore. It is likely to rise from around Rs 400 to Rs 500 to be proposed by Kumar.

A requisition meeting has been called on Friday to give account for the financial year 2016-17, a revised budget for the year 2017-18 and to present a draft budget for 2018-19. The budget will likely to have more focus on smart city projects and heritage – after recent recognition by UNESCO as world heritage city.

Looking at the current road status in the city, there is likely to have a proper policy for the roads, footpaths and parking system. Several projects are under consideration to tackle traffic chaos. The final budget will be given by the standing committee chairman in the first week of February with some change and additions. A general board meeting of the civic body will take a look at the different budgets and final approval will be like there before sending to the state government. The civic body has to send their budget of 2018-19 to the state government on or before February 20, 2018.