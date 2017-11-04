AMC approves Rs 130 cr water works before polls

Some of the pockets in the south zone of city were also put in city limits in 2010 but there was no such plan for them

Just a week before the announcement of state Assembly elections, the BJP-run Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has approved works worth Rs130 crore to install a water pipeline network in the new west zone. The argument behind the installation work was that the areas were new in the AMC ambit.

Interestingly, the areas were added in 2010 and the work to end water woes has been introduced in 2017, ahead of the elections. Parallel to Sardar Patel Ring Road, areas like Shilaj, Bhadaj, Thaltej, Science City, Ambli, Sarkhej, Ognaj are going to benefit. They are going to install pipelines of different sizes and capacity.

While approving the work, standing committee chairman, Pravin Patel, siad, "Some of the areas are not getting water. This network will cater to the water woes of as many as 25 lakh people."

It is to be noted that some of the pockets in the south zone of city were also merged in city limits in 2010 but there was no such plan for them. "It is purely a move to woo the voters as this time, the BJP has foreseen its defeat. This is really sad that the BJP-run AMC is implementing the project on the basis of election and not for the people," said Surendra Baxi, Congress spokesperson at AMC.

In the agenda of the AMC, there is no mention of Maktampura ward where half of the ward is getting water via tankers. Mayor Gautam Shah is aware of the situation and had initiated work of the water tank, but sadly, the area still gets water from water tanks.

GLARING GAPS