All IITs to follow IITGN model

The Foundation Programme of the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar (IITGN), seems to be going places. After a huge success of the programme that disconnects students from their studies at the beginning of the course, the IIT Council has asked other IITs across the country to follow suit.

IITGN pioneered the Foundation Programme in 2011, and it has impacted students significantly. It aims at nurturing the all-round growth of students, away from academics, contributing to their creativity, physical wellbeing and extra-curricular passions.

Talking about the programme, Dr Sudhir Jain, Director of IIT-GN, said, “The idea was to delay the study time of the new students and allow them to spend some time on various other activities. In 2013, NIT Trichy started a similar programme and in 2015, IIT-Kota adopted it. Recently, the IIT Council studied the programme, considered student feedback, and asked all the IITs to follow our Foundation Programme.”

The five-week programme includes various activities ranging from field visits to village walks to sports. The authorities at IITGN, while designing the course, considered the fact that during JEE preparations, students dedicate nearly 10 hours to their books and do not partake in any physical activity. Hence, foundation programmes should be designed to boost both mental and physical well-being of students.

Amit Prashant, dean, IIT-GN, said, “This year, we have included yoga in our physical activities. We designed a careful review system based on student feedback and perceptions about the end-of-day events in the programme.”

DAY PLAN

A typical foundation programme day looks like this: